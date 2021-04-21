Corentyne man arrested for assaulting wife

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for assaulting his wife at their Number 64 Village, Corentyne, Berbice home on April 19.

Reports are that the man and his brother were at the home consuming alcohol when he (the husband) summoned his wife and asked her if she was “looking out for her lover”.

The 27-year-old woman, according to the police, ignored his remark and remained silent.

This resulted in the man grabbing the woman by her hair. He then began to cuff her several times to the head. The husband further pushed his finger into the woman’s eye as he threatened to kill her.

The woman sought medical attention at a health centre the following day. According to the police, the nurse reported the matter after she questioned the victim about her injuries.

Ranks of the Number 51 Village Police Station went to the home of the suspect and arrested him.

Upon investigation, it was also revealed that about a month ago, the husband chopped the woman to her hand.

Investigations are continuing.