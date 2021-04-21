Mabaruma miner dies during drinking spree

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 49-year-old Ken Ramandisindo, a miner of Hosororo, Mabaruma in Region One (Barima-Waini).

The incident occurred at around 15:31hrs on April 19 at the Port Kaituma Water Front.

According to the police, the miner was seen consuming alcohol at a shop during which he sat down in a chair.

After some time had passed, the man was observed to be motionless.

A report was made and ranks of the Port Kaituma Police Station responded and examined the body but no marks of violence were seen.

The body was then escorted to the Port Kaituma Hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival.

A postmortem is schedule to be conducted shortly.