Trevor Benn gets $100K bail on another misconduct in public office charge

Former Head of the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GL&SC) Trevor Benn was today slapped with another misconduct in public office charge when he made yet another court appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Benn was not required to plead and was released on $100,000 bail.

He was charged in relation to the sale of two parcels of lands known as Plot A Mandela Avenue and Aubrey Barker Street, South Ruimveldt.

According to reports, the parcels of land comprising 0.710 and 0.887 acres respectively were sold to businessman Wilfred Brandford for a total sum of $13.5 million.

However, a review of the transaction and similar transactions revealed that similar-sized parcels of land in the same vicinity were sold by the Government of Guyana for as much as $150 million.

Moreover, Brandford was a member of the GL&SC Board under the A Partnership for Unity/Alliance For Change (APNU/AFC) administration.

Benn was previously released on $200,000 bail on misconduct in public office charges in relation to the leasing of some six acres of unmarked lands at Ogle, East Coast Demerara (ECD), for which some $27 million was paid.

In an interview following his initial arraignment, Benn maintained his innocence, calling the charge against him nonsensical.

“I have worked all my life with international organisations and in many countries around the world, and have never faced this. I don’t understand how you can bring a charge that speaks to a man helping the Government, bringing resources [and] revenues to the Government, and you’re charging him for bringing revenues to the Government. It’s a nonsensical charge,” he reiterated.