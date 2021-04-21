Omai finds high-grade gold at Wenot Pit

Omai Gold Mines, which has started a 5,000-meter drilling programme in the Wenot pit in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), has announced the presence of high-grade gold in the first two holes that extend at least 100 meters below.

The announcement was made via a statement by Omai Gold Mines and it follows promises from the company last year that it would conduct its drilling campaign early in 2021.

According to Omai, its current drill programme is focused on expanding the open pit potential of Wenot, which has produced 1.8 million ounces of gold up to a depth of 190 meters.

Chief Executive Officer of Omai Gold Mines, Mario Stifano, was quoted as saying: “We are pleased with our assay results from the first two holes we drilled at Omai, that complement the assay results we announced in February.”

“These results demonstrate that the grades and thicknesses of gold mineralization continue at least 100 to 150 meters below the historically-producing Wenot Pit, and remain open to depth and on strike. We look forward to updating our stakeholders with further results from our 5,000-meter drill program in the coming months,” he added.

Omai Gold Mines Limited (OGML), which returned to the Wenot and Fennell pits at the Region Seven site in 2020, after leaving Guyana in 2015, had announced in December that it would be pressing forward with the 5000-metre drilling programme.

It was only last November that Omai Gold Mines, which is aiming to reclaim its place as Guyana’s top gold producer, had announced the impending resumption of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange following the recent reverse takeover of Avalon Investment Holdings.

The company also got a new Board of Directors, including Stifano, Denis Clement, Adam Spencer and Paul Fornazzari; Executive Director and Founder Harvey McKenzie; Chief Financial Officer and Secretary Denis LaPoint; Vice President of Exploration, Jason Brewster and Vice President of Operations, Nadine Miller.