Policewomen charged for deleting data from GPF’s computer

Two policewomen, a Special Corporal and a Constable, were today charged jointly with illegal data interference when they appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The charges were brought by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU).

Special Corporal Jenneka Carmichael of Onderneeming, West Coast Berbice (WCB) and Constable Tatayana Smith of Third Street, Alberttown, Georgetown worked in the Administrative Office of the Felix Austin Police College Mess.

It is alleged that the policewomen intentionally and without lawful excuse or justification, deleted electronic data from a computer belonging to the Guyana Police Force Computer that was located in the Administrative Office of the Felix Austin Police College Mess.

Reports are that an investigation was conducted by SOCU after information was received that falsified feeding accounts were stored on the computer in question. Before SOCU could have accessed the computer, all feeding account files were deleted. The defendants are said to be the only ranks that operated the computer.

However, both women pleaded not guilty to the charge of illegal data interference, Contrary to Section 5(2)(a) of the Cybercrime Act 2018.

They were both granted bail in the sum of $150,000 and the matter was adjourned to May 6.