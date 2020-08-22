Queen Elizabeth II congratulates President Ali

• expresses her desire to deepen ties

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has received a congratulatory letter from Her Majesty Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms, who has expressed her desire to further strengthen the ties between the two countries.

In her letter, Queen Elizabeth said, “The ties between our two countries and people are long-standing, and I look forward to your Presidency bringing renewed opportunities to build on the friendship between the United Kingdom and Guyana as fellow members of the Commonwealth.”

Queen Elizabeth also wished President Ali and “the Guyanese people every success for the future”.