Taxi driver killed after car crashes into truck

A taxi driver was on Saturday killed after he allegedly slammed into a truck in the vicinity of Silver Hill, Linden/Soesdyke Highway.

Dead, Kevon John Newland

The dead man has been identified as Kevon ‘John’ Newland of Phase 2 Wisroc, Wismar, Linden, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

Based on reports received, the now dead man was driving motorcar, HC 6304 when he crashed into a parked lorry at about 12:00h. Newland was pronounced dead on the spot while two others were taken to the McKenzie Hospital where they were admitted in serious condition.

An investigation is underway.

 

