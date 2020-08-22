GT barber among 5 busted with over 16kg ganja in Berbice

Five persons including a Georgetown barber were taken into custody following the discovery of a large quantity of ganja in two separate police operations in the Berbice River and at Fort Wellington.

In the first instance, ranks in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) intercepted a wooden boat in the vicinity of Sister’s Village, East Bank Berbice (EBB) on Friday evening.

Upon seeing the police, one of the occupants of the vessel reportedly dropped a bulky brown bag into the river which was subsequently retrieved by the police. After inspection, the illegal substance weighing six kilograms were found.

As such, three men ages 25, 28 and 39 and a female, 39, were arrested and are being processed for court.

With respect to the second operation, police stated that at about 5:30h on Thursday, Police ranks during a mobile patrol arrested a 31-year-old mason of Providence East Bank Demerara after he was found in possession of 10.8 kilograms of cannabis in three parcels at Fort Wellington Public Road, WCB.

The ranks were reportedly on patrol when they observed the suspect standing on the roadway with a black handbag. As a result, he was approached and a search was conducted on his person during which the illegal substance was found.

He is expected to make is court appearance shortly.