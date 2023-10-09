Qualitest Medical Laboratory certified by GNBS  

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) on Monday certified QualiTEST Medical Laboratory to the National Standard GYS 170:2021 – “General Requirements for the Operation of a Laboratory”. With this new certification, there are thirty-one clinical and testing laboratories on the Bureau’s Laboratory Certification Programme.

Scientific Laboratory Director of QualiTEST, Yvette Irving was visibly elated with her laboratory’s accomplishment. During the simple handing over ceremony at the facility’s 57 Dennis Street, Campbelville, Georgetown location, she said “Our work at QualiTEST Medical Laboratory plays a crucial role in ensuring good health and wellbeing for all. Our laboratory, like any other laboratory supplies healthcare professionals with the objective data necessary to provide high-quality, safe, effective, and appropriate care for disease prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and management. Our role is crucial, and our quality management system is important to ensure data generated is reliable.”

The Laboratory Director thanked the GNBS’ Technical Officers for their assistance in helping the employees of the facility implement an effective Laboratory Management System (LMS) that meets quality requirements.

The QualiTEST Medical Laboratory received its certification for testing in Haematology, Biochemistry, Urology and Serology.

The certificate was handed over to Irving by GNBS Technical Officer Mr. Orlando Sturge who congratulated the staff for their achievement. “Becoming GYS 170 2021 certified is a great accomplishment. It will assure customers that the test results they are getting are accurate and reliable,” he told the staff of the laboratory.

A plaque was also handed over by GNBS Technical Officer, Rosmarie Liliah to the Medical Director of the Laboratory, Dr Harsha Mohan.

Through its Laboratory Certification Programme, the GNBS ensures the operations of certified Medical and Testing Laboratories conform to the requirements of the national standard. Surveillance audits are conducted during the certification period to ensure continued compliance.

Certification can also serve as a stepping-stone towards international accreditation while it also improves operational efficiency, boosts customers’ confidence and attracts more clients. The Bureau encourages all uncertified laboratories to pursue certification under its Laboratory Certification Programme.

--- ---