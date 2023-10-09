Nabaclis teen slapped with several charges

Nineteen-year-old Latoya Hughes of Nabaclis, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was on Monday slapped with several charges when she appeared at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court.

During her appearance, the charges were read by Magistrate Fabayo Azore, and she pleaded guilty to Disorderly Behaviour; Indecent Language, and Indecent Exposure. She was fined $5000 on each charge or one imprisonment.

In addition, Hughes pleaded not guilty to Assault with Intent to Resist Lawful Apprehension; Assault with Intent to Prevent Lawful Apprehension, and Obstruct Peace Officer.

She was granted bail in the sum of $25,000 on each charge.

