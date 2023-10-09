Fake Social Media profile of First Lady Arya Ali surfaces

Full statement below:

It has again been brought to the attention of the Office of the First Lady that fake social media accounts are still impersonating and attempting to transact business on behalf of Her Excellency Arya Ali – First Lady of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana – with unsuspecting citizens.

The Office wishes to reiterate that at no time will the First Lady or any of her staff facilitate any online transaction for government service(s).

We take this time to remind citizens to be vigilant, not to engage any of these fake accounts, and most of all not to provide any payment or confidential information to these impostures.

The official Facebook page of the First Lady bears the name ‘Arya Ali – First Lady of Guyana’ and all social media accounts bear the username: @aryaaligy

