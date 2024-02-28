Public Works Minister leads delegation at workshop on future of ports in C’bean

Public Works Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill is currently leading a Guyanese delegation at the United States Department of State and Deloitte Advisory LLP workshop titled, “Shaping Tomorrow’s Ports: Integrating Security, Technology, and Economic Resilience”, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA.

The workshop aims to highlight leading practices necessary for ensuring the economic viability, security, and strategic positioning of ports in the Caribbean Region. This strategic positioning is crucial for increasing port competitiveness and attracting trusted investors through robust governance mechanisms.

The event features a series of presentations and panel discussions covering critical topics such as investment screening and its effects on national security, green shipping, investment analysis, U.S. foreign aid and infrastructure investment, good governance mechanisms to enhance port performance, and port cybersecurity and digitalization.

Joining the minister are Advisor on National Security, Captain Gerry Gouveia and Director of Ports and Harbours, Maritime Administration Department, Louise Williams.

Delegates from various Caribbean nations, including Antigua, Barbados, The Bahamas, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago, are also participating in this significant event.

The workshop underscores the collective commitment of Caribbean nations to enhancing the resilience and efficiency of their ports, thus contributing to regional economic growth and stability.

