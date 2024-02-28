TKR, CPL to sponsor Trinidad T20 Festival – a platform to develop and launch lucrative cricketing careers

Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR), celebrated champions of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20, are the main sponsors for the upcoming T20 Festival this year.

The CPL and the Knight Riders Group of India have been praised for continuing to provide talented cricketers in the West Indies a platform to develop and launch lucrative careers on the international circuit.

The owners of Trinbago Knight Riders, the most successful franchise in CPL history with several world-rated T20 stars, were commended for their timely intervention.

CPL’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pete Russell was also highly acknowledged for embracing the Caribbean cricket product as a major stakeholder, which has been welcomed by Cricket West Indies.

The occasion for the reveal was described as “historic” and “momentous” when Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath announced to the media the exciting partnership with the CPL/Trinbago Knight Riders for this year’s Trinidad T20 Festival.

Commenting on sponsoring the Trinidad T20 Festival this year, CEO and MD of Knight Riders Group, Venky Mysore related, “By embracing the rich cricketing talent of the Caribbean, the Trinidad T20 Festival, powered by the collaborative spirit of the Knight Riders Group and the Caribbean Premiere League, stands as a beacon of opportunity for emerging cricketers. Trinbago Knight Riders are committed to nurturing the next generation of stars, providing them with a platform to shine brightly in the world of cricket.

Our partnership is a testament to our shared vision of fostering a winning culture and sustaining the legacy of Caribbean cricket. Together, we pave the way for aspiring talents to follow in the footsteps of legends and carve their own path to greatness.”

Bassarath, who is also Vice-President of Cricket West Indies, said, “The valuable sponsorship of the premier T20 club tournament will ensure the emergence of a new generation of cricket stars. It is a significant input both the TKR and the CPL will be made to develop and sustain the Caribbean cricket product in the medium and long term. The TTCB is optimistic about the model created by the CPL and TKR for a hugely successful cricket franchise around the world which will translate into the biggest and most entertaining T20 Festival.”

The event was held at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain and present were the CPL’s CEO, Pete Russell and Natalie Black-O’Connor, Head of Branding and Hospitality.

Russell, the CPL Chief Executive Officer was equally confident that the partnership will provide great benefit to the up-and-coming cricketers eager to make a name for themselves.

He said, “Opportunities will be provided for the youngsters to emulate Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, Lendl Simmons, Akeal Hosein and others who have blazed a trail on the international cricket landscape. While the TTCB has pioneered the development programmes to produce world-class

cricketers, it depends on the goodwill and corporate responsibility exemplified by the CPL and the Knight Riders Group. Performances in the TKR/CPL Trinidad T20 Festival will answer the crucial question of where the next generation of talent will come from.

Russell also gave the assurance that the CPL, owners of the “Greatest Party in Sport” watched by millions and second only to the Indian Premier League will continue to work in the Caribbean territories to engender a winning culture.

Bassarath also commended the input of Russell who he said since being appointed as the CPL Chief Executive has forged an excellent relationship with the CWI, for the betterment of Caribbean cricket.

