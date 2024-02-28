Haslington youth slapped with armed robbery charges

Lushawn Jevon Crawford, 22, of Haslington South, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was on Monday remanded to prison on robbery under arms charges.

He appeared before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court where the charge was read to him.

Police stated that on February 22, 2024, at Enmore, ECD, he robbed We Zu Chen and Shantie Mohan.

However, he pleaded not guilty to the charges and was remanded to prison until March 26, 2024. The matter was transferred to the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court.

