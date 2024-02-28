All registration transactions are free – GECOM

reminds ongoing registration ends on May 31

As the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) continues to fulfil its legal obligation to conduct Registration in accordance with the National Registration Act, Cap 19:08, queries in relation to the cost of various registration transactions have been received from time to time.

In this regard, the Commission stated that there is no need for anyone to pay any cost whatsoever for any registration transaction, including the issuance of a National Identification Card.

The Commission also uses this opportunity to remind eligible persons that there is an ongoing registration exercise which will end on May 31, 2024.

During this exercise, any person who will be 14 years and older by June 30, 2024, and is a Guyanese citizen by birth, descent, naturalization, or registration, or is a citizen from a Commonwealth country living in Guyana for one year or more, can apply for registration, providing he/she was never registered.

Existing registrants who are desirous of updating their records such as a request to correct or change their names, date of birth, occupation, and update their addresses are advised that those transactions would also be facilitated during this exercise.

In light of the foregoing, persons desirous of conducting any registration transaction whether new registration or changes/corrections to their particulars are required to visit the GECOM Registration Office responsible for their area of residence on or before the May 31, 2024, during official working hours to apply.

For further information, persons are advised to visit GECOM’s website at www.gecom.org.gy, follow us on Facebook at Guyana Elections Commission, or call 225-0277-9, 223-9653, or 223-1300.

--- ---