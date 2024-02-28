PK businessman busted with gun, ammo & ganja

Thirty-five-year-old, Andrew Williams, a businessman of Port Kaituma, North West District (NWD) and also of William Street, Kitty, Georgetown was arrested on Tuesday evening following the discovery of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. In addition, he had 299.7 grams of ganja.

Police stated that on the day in question between 19:05h and 19:50h, several ranks attached to the Port Kaituma Police Station searched the home of Williams at Train Line, Port Kaituma.

During the operation, the police found one 9 MM Pistol along with one magazine containing six live rounds of matching ammunition and a quantity of cannabis.

Williams, when questioned by the ranks remained silent. He was subsequently arrested and taken to the Port Kaituma Police Station where the ganja was weighed and amounted to 299.7 grams.

He is expected to be charged soon.

