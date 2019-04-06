Prisoner beaten to death at Lusignan Prison

A prisoner who was on remand for murder succumbed to his injuries following a beating he received from his fellow inmates at the Lusignan Prison.

Based on information received, Shaheed Ali, 30, of Albouystown, Georgetown was beaten on April 4 at about 22:58h but died while receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital on Friday evening.

Inews understands that the now dead prisoner was kept in Bay 1 of the Lusignan Prison when he was allegedly beaten by several other prisoners.

An injured Ali was escorted to the GPHC where he was treated and admitted a patient in the Male Surgical Ward.

During his hospitalisation, Ali underwent a surgery for a fractured skull.

His body is at the hospital mortuary awaiting a post mortem. An investigation has launched into the incident.