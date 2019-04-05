Berbice fisherman dies aboard vessel in Surinamese waters

A 41-year-old fisherman Berbice, Guyana died whilst aboard a vessel in Surinamese waters.

Deolall Sooklall, a father of six, from Number 56 Village, Corentyne left his home on April 1, to venture off at sea in Suriname.

He was accompanied by another fisherman who made a report to the police in Berbice, that Sooklall collapsed and died on the vessel on Thursday last.

Reports are that when the man collapsed, he was unresponsive. His colleagues immediately returned to shore to obtain medical attention but by then it was too late.

According to the police, there were no visible marks of violence on Sooklall’s body.

INews understands that the man’s body was taken to the Skeldon mortuary awaiting a Postmortem Examination. Meanwhile, investigations into the matter continue.