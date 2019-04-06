Chainsaw operator dies after struck by tree root

An Indonesian national who was operating a chainsaw in the Demerara River area is now dead after he was struck in the head by the root of a tree.

Daniel Sambara, 45, of Mabura Hill, lost his life on Friday morning at around 09:00h at West Kruruabaru Backdam, Demerara River.

Reports are that Sambara had cut down a tree when he was struck on his head by the root of another tree which had become uprooted by the one he had cut down.

According to the police, Sambara sustained a broken leg, in addition to the injury to his head.

He was immediately rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex but was pronounced dead on arrival.

His body is presently at the Lyken Funeral Parlour awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

Meanwhile, the police say that investigations into the man’s death still continue.