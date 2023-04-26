Prison-made furniture donated to Timehri Primary School

The Timehri Primary School, on Tuesday, received several desks and benches, which will assist in improving students’ comfort and performance.

The donation was made possible through the collaborative efforts of the Timehri Prison training programme in the field of joinery.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the school Headmaster, Mr. Ian Cush, said that the furniture would go a long way in making students more comfortable and relaxed when participating in classroom activities.

Cush said that he looks forward to continued collaboration with the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) to make the lives of both learners and teachers better.

Officer-in-Charge of the prison, Superintendent of Prisons (ag) Amias Benjamin, said that the donation is part of the organisation’s continuing effort to support the education system.

Benjamin also noted that furniture-making is part of the continuous investment in the rehabilitation programme aimed at creating an opportunity for inmates to make a smooth reintegration into society upon release.

Meanwhile, the Director of Prisons, Nicklon, said the ability to take part in the numerous activities and programmes offered by the Guyana Prison Service is an essential part of demonstrating successful rehabilitation, which is linked to release decisions.

Elliot also noted that with the increasing importance placed on education by the current administration, investing in this sector has become more critical than ever before.

He added that the Prison Service is pleased to be a part of the investment into the sector since investing in the education sector is an investment in the future of a nation.

“Education is a fundamental aspect of human development and has been identified as one of the key drivers of economic growth,” the Prison Head said.

