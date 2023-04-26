Karate Headquarters at Liliendaal to boost sport tourism

By: Jemima Holmes

In what may be the largest independently funded undertaking by a Sport Association to date; the Guyana Karate College (GKC) is hoping to soon complete their National Headquarters at Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara.

A stone’s throw away from the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) Headquarters, the GKC building is about 85% complete and will also become the technical headquarters for the International Karate Daigaku (IKD).

While the building, in its current state, does not have a specific price tag, the GKC has raised over $40M in funding for the building’s construction.

The IKD Headquarters is being constructed on a 1-acre plot of land, with remaining space to build a dormitory. The building will sport four dojos, offices, instructors’ lounge, changing rooms, washrooms and sections for spectators.

Once completed, the IKD Headquarters will be shifted from Toronto to Guyana, a move that will boost the country’s sport tourism, since the IKD has a whopping 60 member countries and 80 regions under its jurisdiction.

