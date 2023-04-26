12-Y-O recalls seeing his mother being stabbed to death

Lisa George, a 31-year-old mother of two, was this morning stabbed 22 times about her body by her reputed husband at their Sophia, Greater Georgetown home.

The incident reportedly occurred in the presence of her two young children after the woman indicated her desire to end the relationship she shared with the perpetrator, 23-year-old Meshack Douglas, who has since been arrested.

According to the victim’s 12-year-old son, he was awakened by his mother screaming at around 03:00hrs. The child said he got out of his bed and went to her bedroom, where he saw his mother in a pool of blood on the bed.

According to the 12-year-old, the suspect was on top of the victim at the time, stabbing her about her body with a knife.

At the said time, the victim’s sister, Lovern George, who lives next door, rushed over, and the 12-year-old boy opened the door to the house. The victim’s sister, who was accompanied by her husband, ran into the bedroom and took away knives from the 23-year-old suspect.

Emergency medical technicians from the Albertown Fire Station responded to the scene. The woman was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Crime scene ranks who processed the scene recovered two knives.

Upon examining the body, 22 stab wounds were seen on the left arm and shoulder, right shoulder, chest, abdomen, left leg, neck, and chin.

