Driver dies after car flips & lands in trench at Coldingen

A 28-year-old driver was last evening killed in an accident along the Coldingen Access Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Dead is Akram Samaroo, a mechanic of Non Pareil, ECD who was driving motorcar PTT 4607 at the time of the accident at around 18:15hrs.

Police said the driver was speeding and whilst negotiating a left bend on the road, he lost control of the vehicle.

As such, the car flipped and landed in a nearby trench; the vehicle quickly became submerged in the water.

The driver was pulled from the wreckage and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.

