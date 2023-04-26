Driver dies after car flips & lands in trench at Coldingen

A 28-year-old driver was last evening killed in an accident along the Coldingen Access Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
Dead is Akram Samaroo, a mechanic of Non Pareil, ECD who was driving motorcar PTT 4607 at the time of the accident at around 18:15hrs.
Police said the driver was speeding and whilst negotiating a left bend on the road, he lost control of the vehicle.
As such, the car flipped and landed in a nearby trench; the vehicle quickly became submerged in the water.
The driver was pulled from the wreckage and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigations are ongoing.
