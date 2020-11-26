President announces bonus for all healthcare workers

President Dr Irfaan Ali has announced that all healthcare workers will benefit from bonuses before the end of the year.

“All healthcare professionals will benefit from a two-week bonus paid before the end of the year, as part of the response to the pandemic,” the Head-of-State announced.

He was at the time delivering remarks during the launch of the retrofitted Leonora Cottage Hospital as part of the “SMART” Health Care Facilities project.

Shortly after assuming office, healthcare workers began protesting for better pay and benefits in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The PPP/C’s Budget 2020 had already allotted $150M for frontline workers, who are those healthcare professionals that deal solely with Covid-19 patients.

But President Ali said the bonuses will be paid to all healthcare workers, not just those on the frontline.