40 new Covid cases recorded from 336 tests

Guyana has recorded 40 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases to 5,276 as of November 26, 2020.

The total number of deaths due to the virus stands at 149. The latest fatalities are a 69-year-old male from Region 2 (Pomeroon-Supenaam) and a 53-year-old woman from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).

According to the Ministry of Health, 7 persons are currently in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

49 persons are now in institutional quarantine, 100 in institutional isolation and 768 in home isolation.

To date 28,878 tests have been conducted.

Meanwhile, 4,252 persons have been recovered from the virus.