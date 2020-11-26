Investigation launched into stabbing of Lusignan prisoners

Authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances resulting in the stabbing of two inmates of the Lusignan Prison.

The Officer-in-Charge, Georgetown Prison ‘B’ (Holding Bay, Lusignan), Senior Superintendent of Prisons (ag), Deoraj Gyandat reported that the incident occurred at around 10:27hrs today.

Convicted prisoner Diquan Hamilton, who is serving a two-year sentence for attempted robbery, was involved in an argument with convicted prisoner Shadrack King who is serving a two-year sentence for robbery.

The argument resulted in a physical fight. When this happened, an alarm was raised and both prisoners were taken to the prison’s infirmary where it was observed that King received a stab wound to his left forearm while Hamilton had a penetrating wound to the left lateral thorax (the area of the body situated between the neck and the abdomen).

Hamilton was referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation for further medical attention where he was admitted for 24-hour observation. The Guyana Prison Service, in a statement, said his injury is considered non-life-threatening.