Update: Man wanted for killing mother, injuring 4-Y-O girl

A 38-year-old man is wanted by police for allegedly killing his mother and brutalising her four-year-old granddaughter at their Good Intent, West Bank Demerara (WBD) home.

The incident would have occurred between 12:00hrs on Wednesday and 12:00hrs on Thursday.

Dead is 62-year-old Jennifer “Judith” Anderson who lived at a two-storey house with her granddaughter.

In a statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), it was alleged that the suspect is a drug addict and would normally steal items from the elderly woman.

Anderson was last seen alive by her daughter at around 12:00hrs on Wednesday.

At around midday on Thursday, one of the woman’s son, Mark Anderson, claimed that he was at home when he was contacted by an individual informing him that the his brother had assaulted the young girl and her grandmother.

This prompted him to rush over to the woman’s house where the discovery was made. The 62-year-old woman was found dead under a pile of clothes near a wardrobe in her bedroom.

The police were immediately summoned to the scene. The woman’s body was examined for for marks of violence; it was found that there were several small circular injuries to her face and chest area.

The woman was taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead while the girl was treated for her injuries and sent away.

Checks were made for the suspect but he was not found. Investigations are ongoing.