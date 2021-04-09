President Ali extends condolences on passing of Prince Philip

See below for contents of a Letter sent by President Dr Irfaan Ali to Her Majesty on the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip:

It is with deep sorrow that I extend heartfelt condolences on behalf of the Government and people of Guyana, and in my own name, to the Government and people of the United Kingdom on the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Philip served with great honour as the patriarch of the Royal Family and an extraordinary public servant, providing stalwart support through decades of unprecedented change.

Prince Philip’s military service, particularly in the Second World War, has earned him great respect the world over. His Royal Highness’ early outspoken advocacy for conservation and protection of the environment inspired many and the absence of his voice on these critical issues will be deeply felt. His imprint on the 20th century is ineffaceable.

It is my hope that the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom will be comforted by the outpouring of love and support extended to them at this time.

Please accept, Your Majesty, the assurances of my highest consideration.