Guyana’s CDC, PSC mobilising support for St Vincent

The Private sector Commission (PSC) of Guyana is collaborating with the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) here to lend support to the government and people of St Vincent and the Grenadines, where the La Soufriere Volcano started to erupt this morning.
In a joint statement, the PSC and the CDC said they are mobilising support for the island state and are working to supply as many items as possible on the country’s immediate emergency needs list.
Hereunder mentioned are the current immediate needs which are subjected to change as the needs change:
IMMEDIATE NEEDS – VOLCANIC EMERGENCY
ITEM QUANTITY
Water Tanks (800 and 1,000 gallons) 1,000
Buckets (5 gallons) 5,000
Folding Cots 10,000
Portable Potties (Toilets) 150
Blankets 30,000
Field Tents (20ft x 20ft) 910ft x 10ft) 50
Field Kitchen 2
Sleeping Mats 3,000
Respirator masks with filters 1,000
Goggles 25,000
Reflective Vests 2,000
Caution Tape (100ft roll) 100
Hygiene Kits 10,000
To donate items, please contact the Civil Defence Commission on telephone numbers, 226-1114, 226-8815, 225-5847, 226-1027, 600-7500, 225-5347, 225-0977, 225-5339