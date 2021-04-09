Guyana’s CDC, PSC mobilising support for St Vincent

The Private sector Commission (PSC) of Guyana is collaborating with the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) here to lend support to the government and people of St Vincent and the Grenadines, where the La Soufriere Volcano started to erupt this morning.

In a joint statement, the PSC and the CDC said they are mobilising support for the island state and are working to supply as many items as possible on the country’s immediate emergency needs list.

Hereunder mentioned are the current immediate needs which are subjected to change as the needs change:

IMMEDIATE NEEDS – VOLCANIC EMERGENCY

ITEM QUANTITY

Water Tanks (800 and 1,000 gallons) 1,000

Buckets (5 gallons) 5,000

Folding Cots 10,000

Portable Potties (Toilets) 150

Blankets 30,000

Field Tents (20ft x 20ft) 910ft x 10ft) 50

Field Kitchen 2

Sleeping Mats 3,000

Respirator masks with filters 1,000

Goggles 25,000

Reflective Vests 2,000

Caution Tape (100ft roll) 100

Hygiene Kits 10,000

To donate items, please contact the Civil Defence Commission on telephone numbers, 226-1114, 226-8815, 225-5847, 226-1027, 600-7500, 225-5347, 225-0977, 225-5339