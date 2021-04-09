Fagundes murder probe: “Killa” released on substantial bail

Rondell Bacchus called “Killa”, who was in custody since Tuesday for questioning into the murder of Ricardo Fagundes, has been released on “substantial” bail. It was reported that the bail sum is $100,000.

According to the Public Relations Officer Mark Ramotar, a Habeas Corpus Writ was served on the Guyana Police Force today “…in relation to Rondell Bacchus, who is a suspect in the murder of Ricardo Fagundes, being kept in police custody.” This was after the 72 hours detention limit was up.

Consequently, the police said Bacchus has been placed on substantial bail and will be required to report to the police on specified days as the probe continues.

However, while Rondell Bacchus was being escorted from the lockups at the Brickdam Police Station after his release today, he maliciously damaged a police vehicle for which he has been charged for court on April 12, 2021.

Bacchus surrendered to the police on Tuesday hours after a wanted bulletin was issued for him to be questioned into the Fagundes’ murder.

Fagundes was murdered on March 21, outside of a popular Main Street, Georgetown night club.

The 42-year-old gold dealer of Lot 25 Sandy Babb Street, Georgetown, was shot several times about his body at about 22:00h on the night in question. While information remains sketchy about what transpired, the Police stated that the now dead man was in the company of a close friend partying at Palm Court when his mobile phone rang.

As such, he reportedly exited the club to take the call but soon after, several gunshots were heard. Patrons of the club including the now dead man’s friend rushed out to enquire but they saw Fagundes lying motionlessly in a pool of blood close to his motor car.