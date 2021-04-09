Police say no report of kidnapping; dealing professionally with Missing Persons reports

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

The Guyana Police Force has taken notice of a Facebook post showing concern in relation to the number of recent Missing Person reports in the country, particularly teenagers.

The Guyana Police Force understands the concern expressed, but at the same time is refuting the allegation that “this issue does not appear to be receiving the full attention of the Guyana Police Force.”

While the Force will be doing more to publicise these incidents when such reports are made, the Guyana Police Force is assuring the public that throughout the years it has dealt aggressively with Missing Person reports in terms of its follow-up action and ensuing investigations; inclusive of all police stations in the country being quickly informed of the reports along with the pertinent information.

In order to bolster its capability in relation with Missing Person Reports, the Guyana Police Force has established a Missing Person Unit at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters that has the specific responsibility of assuming the lead role in the investigation of such cases.

The Guyana Police Force already has a system, which is being publicised periodically, to receive information and tips on any police-related matter from members of the public, in a confidential manner, through specific telephone numbers and its Facebook page.

Furthermore, the Guyana Police Force is also cognisant of another Facebook post alleging that there is a series of kidnappings occurring in Guyana.

The Police Force is once more giving citizens the assurance that this is far from reality and that there has not been any report of any kidnapping received by the police within recent times.

While the call for neighbours and others to look out for each other is appreciated, the peddling of this misinformation about alleged kidnappings can result in unwanted tension, anxiety and stress in the society.

It should be noted that the incident highlighted in the post that refers to the attempted kidnapping of two females has been proven to be a false report.

The Guyana Police Force is reiterating that it has received and has been dealing professionally with recent reports of Missing Persons, but none of kidnapping.

These telephone numbers are as follow:

Headquarters – 226-6978/225-8196

225-2700/225-6411

Region # 1 – 777-5007/688-7084

Region # 2 – 771-5004/774-4222

Region # 3 – 268-2338/2329

Region # 4 ‘A’ – 227-1149/225-3064

227-1270/227-1611

Region # 4 ‘B’ – 608-2284/ 2160251/0252/0253

Region # 4 ‘C’ – 229-2700-2750/2019

Region # 5 – 232-0313/232-0291

Region # 6 – 333-2151/333-5564

Region # 7 – 455-2222/2241/2238

Region # 8 – 638-8440

Region # 9 – 772-2087/2005

Region # 10 – 444-3429/444-3512/3297