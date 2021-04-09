Guyana records 105 new COVID-19 cases

The Ministry of Health has reported that some 105 more persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours

This now takes the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana to 10,958.

However, only 1,143 of these are currently active cases. This includes 13 persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit and the remaining 1,130 persons in both home and institutional isolation.

Additionally, there are nine persons in institutional quarantine.

While the country’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 252, another 59 persons have recovered from the life-threatening disease. The total number of persons who have recovered from COVID-19 to date is 9,576.

See below for today’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard: