President Ali appoints 19 ministers

President Dr Irfaan Ali this afternoon appointed 19 ministers during a simple ceremony at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

They are:

Hugh Todd – Minister of Foreign Affairs

Vickram Bharrat – Minister of Natural Resources

Nigel Deonarine Dharamlall – Minister Local Government

Anand Persaud – Minister within Ministry of Local Government

Joseph Linden Hamilton – Minister of Labour

Kwame Warren Eusi McCoy– Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister

Sonia Savitri Parag– Minister of Public Service

Juan Edghill – Minister of Public Infrastructure

Deodat Indar – Minister within Ministry of Public Infrastructure

Dr Vindhya Persaud – Minister of Social Protection

Colin Croal – Minister of Housing and Water

Susan Margaret Rodrigues– Minister within Ministry of Housing

Robeson Benn – Minister of Public Security

Dr Frank Anthony – Minister of Health

Priya Manickchand – Minister of Education

Charles Ramson Jr – Minister of Culture Youth and Sport

Zulfikar Mustapha – Minister of Agriculture

Pauline Sukhai – Minister of Indigenous People’s Affairs

Oneidge Waldron – Minister of Tourism

In brief remarks, President Ali said these ministers will be held accountable, not only by the executive and the parliament, but by the people of Guyana. He said the team will be results-oriented and will be expected to work efficiently and transparently.

President Ali had previously appointed Anil Nandlall as Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, and Gail Teixeira as Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance as well as Brigadier (retired) Mark Phillips as Prime Minister and former President Bharrat Jagdeo as Vice President.