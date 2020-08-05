President Ali appoints 19 ministers

President Dr Irfaan Ali this afternoon appointed 19 ministers during a simple ceremony at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.
They are:
Hugh Todd – Minister of Foreign Affairs
Vickram Bharrat – Minister of Natural Resources
Nigel Deonarine Dharamlall – Minister Local Government
Anand Persaud – Minister within Ministry of Local Government
Joseph Linden Hamilton – Minister of Labour
Kwame Warren Eusi McCoy– Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister
Sonia Savitri Parag– Minister of Public Service
Juan Edghill – Minister of Public Infrastructure
Deodat Indar – Minister within Ministry of Public Infrastructure
Dr Vindhya Persaud – Minister of Social Protection
Colin Croal – Minister of Housing and Water
Susan Margaret Rodrigues– Minister within Ministry of Housing
Robeson Benn – Minister of Public Security
Dr Frank Anthony – Minister of Health
Priya Manickchand – Minister of Education
Charles Ramson Jr – Minister of Culture Youth and Sport
Zulfikar Mustapha – Minister of Agriculture
Pauline Sukhai – Minister of Indigenous People’s Affairs
Oneidge Waldron – Minister of Tourism
In brief remarks, President Ali said these ministers will be held accountable, not only by the executive and the parliament, but by the people of Guyana. He said the team will be results-oriented and will be expected to work efficiently and transparently.
President Ali had previously appointed Anil Nandlall as Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, and Gail Teixeira as Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance as well as Brigadier (retired) Mark Phillips as Prime Minister and former President Bharrat Jagdeo as Vice President.