New PPP/C’s Cabinet boasts new faces

President Dr Irfaan Ali is set to swear in members of his Cabinet later today and in sticking to his promise, his government will have some fresh and new faces.

Charles Ramson Jr, 36, who recently graduated from the University of Aberdeen, Scotland with a Masters of Science degree in Oil and Gas engineering, is likely to be Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport.

Attorney-at-Law Sonia Parag, 37, is tipped to be Minister of Public Service.

Susan Rodrigues, 33, is poised to become Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water while Colin Croal is likely to be the substantive minister.

Hugh Todd, who is Assistant Dean in the School of Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation, University of Guyana, is tipped to become Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Vickram Bharrat, who was a former parliamentarian, is tipped to become Minister of Natural Resources.

Kwame McCoy, who worked as Head of the Press and Publicity Unit at the Office of the President, is tipped to become Minister within the Office of Prime Minister.

Former President of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry Deodat Indar is tipped to become Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure.

Nigel Dharamlall, who served as a parliamentarian, is likely to become Minister of Local Government while Zulfikar Mustapha is tipped to become Minister of Agriculture.

Dr Vindhya Persaud is tipped to become Minister of Social Protection.

Meanwhile, Priya Manickchand is set to return as Minister of Education while Dr Frank Anthony will assume the role as Minister of Health.

Pauline Sukhai is tipped to take up the post as Minister of Indigenous Peoples Affairs while Robeson Benn is likely to head the Ministry of Public Security.

Former Junior Finance Minister Juan Edghill is set to become Minister of Public Infrastructure.