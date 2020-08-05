My desire has always been to serve – New Tourism Minister

Newly-appointed Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Attorney-at-Law Oneidge Walrond Allicock has said that her desire has always been to serve and make a difference in her country.

In a brief interview following a simple swearing in ceremony at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) on Wednesday, the Attorney said she was very excited to be offered the opportunity to function as a Minister in the Irfaan Ali-led Government and will work diligently to ensure that her ministry meets the needs of the various stakeholders.

“My vision and desire has always been to serve the Guyanese people without attention or focus on race, creed, party affiliation; just the desire to serve and make a difference.

“That is what I bring to the table, and that is my sole reason for wanting to support the vision of a President who has declared that his desire is to see us move forward as a nation,” Allicock posited.

In relation to her professional background and her suitability for the ministerial portfolio, she noted that her background is law “and for any policy position a background is law is advantageous”.

She added: “I have experience in the public service and that I believe will lend to building and developing a portfolio.”

The young Attorney, who is a technocrat minister, disclosed that over the coming days she will engage the various stakeholders of the ministry and will work collaboratively to achieve the objectives of the ministry and the government as a whole.

Waldrond Allicock is a former Magistrate. She has 22 years of experience at the bar.

More recently, she served as Corporate Secretary of the Guyana Telecommunications Agency.

The Attorney was a nominee of the then Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo for the position of Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).