Pres. Ali highlights local agricultural potential during meeting with over 150 U.S. firms

President Dr Irfaan Ali today highlighted Guyana’s agricultural potential during a presentation to over 150 U.S. companies interested in conducting business here.

The webinar, under the theme: ‘Agriculture Opportunities in Guyana’ was organised by the United States Department of Commerce.

At the virtual meeting, the President informed the potential investors about the investment opportunities available and answered pertinent questions, during a question-and-answer segment.

Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud and several Government representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture joined the Head of State for the virtual meeting at State House, while Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha and American Ambassador to Guyana Sarah Ann Lynch joined the proceedings virtually.

In addressing the participants, Ambassador Lynch acknowledged that “this is a time of unprecedented opportunities” in Guyana.

Ambassador Lynch also highlighted the important role agriculture plays in the Guyanese economy and the opportunities for U.S. exporters in the sector.

The Ambassador emphasized Guyana’s immense commercial opportunities, the importance of connecting with the U.S. Commercial Service and the U.S. Embassy, and the role of Guyana’s business support organizations in facilitating foreign direct investment and U.S. exports.