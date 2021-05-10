UG’s IDCE introduces six new programmes

The University of Guyana’s Institute of Distance and Continuing Education (IDCE) has introduced six new programmes for the new academic year 2021/22.

These include BSc. Computing, Information Technology and Business; Diploma in Crime and Criminology; Pre-University English Reading Skills; Pre-University English Writing Skills; Small Business Management; and Business Plan Preparation and Writing.

This suite adds to the ten new programmes being offered by the University this Academic Year which respond to the growing need for quality, affordable and relevant programmes in Guyana and the Caribbean.

The IDCE is the extra-mural arm of the University of Guyana and is leading the way with fulfilling the University’s forward-thinking Blueprint 2040 of ensuring one graduate per Guyanese household by 2040. The IDCE is committed to providing equal access to quality education to individuals and groups irrespective of geographical location.

The BSc Computing, Information Technology and Business will produce graduates with broad based Computing, Information Technology and Business-related IT skills. Graduates of the degree can establish their own businesses or pursue careers in the Private and Public Sectors in occupations such as Data Base Administrators, Web Designers, IT Consultants, Web Marketers/Managers, and IT Managers.

The Diploma in Crime and Criminology is designed for persons in the fields of Law Enforcement, Para-legal, Deeds Registry, Journalism and Social Services to enable them to function in their respective positions. It is designed to equip participants with the professional competencies in the context of the local, regional, and global changes in demand for these professionals.

The Pre-University English Reading Skills is a self-study, online course intended for students who require English Language qualifications that meet the standard for entry level into higher education studies, and who wish to increase their confidence in the use of English for academic purposes. A major goal of this course is to help students develop the skills necessary to read fluently, comprehend and critically evaluate information presented in both audio and written texts. The course is presented in both print and digital workbook formats.

Similarly, the Pre-University English Writing Skills is a self-study, online course intended for students who require English Language qualifications that meet the standard for entry level into higher education studies, and who wish to increase their confidence in the use of English for academic purposes. A major goal of this course is to help students build confidence and develop proficiency in writing, grammar and vocabulary use as well as to address writing challenges that are related to understanding specific types of written texts. The course is presented in both print and digital work-book formats.

The Small Business Management course is designed for entrepreneurs and persons desirous of acquiring the skills to manage a small business. A theoretical and practical approach is used to impart the knowledge necessary for participants to effectively manage a small business. And the Business Plan Preparation and Writing course is designed for small business owners, persons planning to start a new venture, and administrators and managers who require the skill to write Business Plans.

IDCE Director, Dr Jacqueline Murray said: “At the Institute of Distance and Continuing Education we do not just train persons as an end. We ensure that any training which is provided meets the personal and professional development needs of individuals and groups and imbues them the skills and competencies to execute their respective mandates.”

She added: “Engaging our stakeholders purposefully ensures that the programmes and courses which we develop and deliver are underpinned by their expressed and implied needs. As a matter of fact, the new programmes and courses are a fusion of needs, theory and practice and will undoubtedly ensure that participants leave with abilities which are of tremendous value to all.”

Since its establishment on January 02, 1976, the Institute has delivered a menu of continuing education and personal and professional development programmes across the country. The IDCE has branches in Georgetown, Anna Regina, New Amsterdam, Linden and Bartica.

The Institute caters for a wide cross-section of persons ranging from age 16 and above. The unemployed, including out of school youths, are also given a chance to upgrade academically or technically with the aim of creating jobs for themselves, making themselves job ready, or being able to pursue higher education.

For a full listing of entry requirements, programmes and courses being offered by IDCE please visit: https://idce.uog.edu.gy/.

Interested persons can also contact the following IDCE Centres for more information:

Anna Regina: 771-4386 / 771-5222, 623-0359, 645-1133

Georgetown: 225-1488, 227-0407, 223-7491, 642-7009

New Amsterdam: 333-3278, 642-7007

Linden: 444-6580, 688-4662

Bartica: 661-7072