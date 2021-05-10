Man arrested for beating suspected thief

A 24-year-old man has been arrested after he attacked a suspected thief, a 60-year-old labourer of South Mibicuri, Corentyne, Berbice.

The incident occurred at around 01:30hrs today at Mibicuri, Corentyne, Berbice.

Police said that “information received states that a screaming was heard followed by the words ‘don’t beat me no more’.”

Upon investigating, the labourer was seen lying on the corner of the road while the suspect was seen standing over him with what appeared to be a metal pipe, lashing the victim.

The suspect accused the victim of stealing some zinc sheets and wood from his yard.

Police said a passerby then told the suspect to desist from hitting the victim. This reportedly annoyed the suspect, who attempted to attack the passerby.

The victim was later taken to the Mibicuri Public Hospital where he was treated and transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital as a patient in a stable condition.

The suspect was arrested and is in custody assisting with the investigations.