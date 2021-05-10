38,400 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine arrive in Guyana

Guyana today received 38,400 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through the COVAX mechanism

The vaccines arrived this morning at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport. Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd received the vaccines on behalf of the Government of Guyana.

This is the second consignment of vaccines received from COVAX.

On March 29, Guyana received 24,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through COVAX.

Guyana is one of ten countries in Latin America and the Caribbean that are receiving vaccines at no cost through the COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC).

COVAX seeks to provide vaccines for at least 20% of the population of each participating country during 2021. In this first round of vaccine allocation, all COVAX participating countries will receive doses to vaccinate between 2.2 and 2.6% of their population.

The only exceptions are Small Island Developing States, which will receive an allocation of vaccines to cover between 16 and 20% of their population, due to the high logistical cost of delivering small quantities of vaccines.