Pres. Ali announces Sunday, December 10th as a National Day of Prayer & Reflection

See full statement from President Dr Irfaan Ali:

Our nation is in mourning. The deaths of our five heroic servicemen – Brigadier (rtd.) Gary Beaton, Colonel Michael Shahoud, Lieutenant Colonel Michael Charles, Lieutenant Colonel Shaun Welcome and Staff Sergeant Jason Khan – have shaken our nation at its core.

It is in moments like these that we must we find strength in unity, solace in each other, and hope in our shared humanism. Now is the time for us to draw strength from one another, to share the burden of sorrow, and to collectively pray for the victims, their grieving families, and for the swift recovery of the survivors of the horrific helicopter crash.

With this is mind, I wish to call on all religious organizations, across our nation, to join hands in dedicating this coming Sunday, 10th December 2023, as a Day of Prayer and Reflection. Let us unite in spirit to honor the memory of our fallen heroes and provide comfort to those who are now crestfallen due to this unforeseen and tragic event.

This Day of Prayer and Reflection is an opportunity for our diverse religious communities to come together, to offer prayers for the departed souls. It is a time also to reflect on the sacrifices made by these brave men in service to our nation and express gratitude for their dedication to duty.

May this Day of Prayer and Reflection serve as a balm of healing and compassion. Together, let us uplift each other in spirit, and may our collective prayers bring comfort to the grieving hearts and strength to those who continue to endure the aftermath of this devastating helicopter crash.

May the Creator of the Universe keep us strong and protect us and our Motherland.

