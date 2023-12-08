Survivors extracted from helicopter crash site

See full statement from the Guyana Defence Force:

SURVIVORS OF BELL 412 HELICOPTER CRASH EXTRACTED FROM CRASH SITE

The two survivors of Wednesday’s fatal Bell 412 crash have been extracted from the site of the accident and were flown to the Blakeslater Aerodrome.

Lieutenant (Lt) Andio Crawford and Corporal (CPL) Dwayne Jackson have undergone checks by medical doctors and are currently being prepared to be transported to Eugene F. Correia International Airport, Ogle.

Further information will be provided as soon as they are made available.

--- ---