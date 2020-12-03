Prepaid meter service experiencing technical difficulties – GPL

All prepaid meter customers are advised that the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) Juice/Prepaid System is currently experiencing a suspected hardware fault; which

is affecting token vending. These transactions are taking a longer time to process.

As a result, GPL wishes to advise “All Prepaid Meter Agents/Vendors” to avoid multiple vends of the same transaction due to the slowness of the response.

Multiple attempts at one transaction will result in accumulation (back-log) within the system and further delay response time.

GPL’s technicians are working assiduously to resolve this issue in the shortest possible time. [Press Release]