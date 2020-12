Regional Health Officer Dr Vishalya Sharma on Thursday announced that there are 98 active Covid-19 cases in the East-Berbice Corentyne district.

Overall, the region has recorded 248 cases to date.

Dr Sharma said 77 of the active cases are from Orealla/Siparuta.

Some 139 persons in the region have recovered from the life-threatening disease.

Officials explained that the region’s Covid-19 hotspots are East Canje, Vryman’s Ervin and Greater New Amsterdam.