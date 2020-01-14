Pollard pleased by ‘total team game’ following whitewash

ST GEORGE’S, Grenada (CMC) — Captain Kieron Pollard has praised West Indies for executing a “total team game” after they beat Ireland by five wickets in the third One-Day International (ODI) on Sunday to complete a 3-0 series whitewash.

“We ticked all the boxes in each and every department — in the batting, bowling and fielding,” Pollard said afterwards.

“It is something we didn’t do in the first couple of games. We got over the line in Barbados in the second ODI and we didn’t really bat well in the first ODI to get the score. I think today, playing that total team game was good in all aspects for us.”

West Indies arrived here with a 2-0 series lead but with less than convincing performances in the double-header in Barbados, where the batting especially came under the microscope.

Set an easy target of 204 at Grenada National Stadium, West Indies were powered by Evin Lewis, who struck 102 off 97 balls to complete his third ODI hundred.

Significantly, it made up for his heartbreak in the opening match when he was left stranded on 99 not out as West Indies chased down 181.

Pollard said he was particularly impressed with the level of responsibility displayed by the left-hander following the loss of early wickets.

“It’s always great to get a hundred. He was very disappointed he didn’t get the hundred in Barbados but what is for you is for you and what will happen in time will happen,” Pollard noted.

“Today was his day and I think he batted beautifully; he anchored the innings right throughout till the end. Once Hopey [Shai Hope] got out, someone had to take that responsibility and he being one of the elder statesmen…he took that mantle, and it’s good to see guys taking responsibility.”

The whitewash was the second in three months for West Indies following an identical result against Afghanistan last November.

For Pollard, the victory was his seventh in nine ODIs as captain, and he stressed it was important the side continued to develop and achieve their targets.

“It’s just a matter of putting plans in place and getting guys to do things consistently and getting guys to trust the process,” he explained.

“At the end of the day you have to trust the process and trust the system and be honest and trust the people around you as well. You have to make the guys feel comfortable so they can go out there and perform.

“We’re trying to empower the youngsters with that responsibility of being accountable — simple things like that outside of the cricket. We’re working hard on the cricket but a lot of conversations are taking place outside of it.”

West Indies now turn their attention to the three-match Twenty20 series which bowls off on Thursday here.