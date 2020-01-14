Oil revenues will benefit every Guyanese under a PPP/C Govt – Dr Vindhya Persaud

Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) candidate Dr Vindhya Persaud has assured that oil revenues will be used for the benefit of every single Guyanese under an Irfaan Ali – led Government.

Dr Persaud, who is also the Head of the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha, was speaking during the Party’s elections rally at Albion, Berbice.

“We must ensure monies are spent to improve every sector. Money from the oil wealth that we will gain will be moved to every one of these sectors to ensure that there is no starvation of sectors like mining, agriculture, and the others. We will ensure that every sector is developed. When oil comes, that’s not the ‘be all and end all’!”

She also made reference to the closure of the sugar estates and the economic and social hardship it has brought to some families. According to Dr Persaud, when this is considered, then the choice of her party is clear to voters.

“Whether we speak of programmes for women or anything in this country, we have seen it go downwards. When we think of the PPP/C and their tenure in Government, where did we go? Upwards. There are a lot of single mothers here. There are a lot of women and families who struggle to put bread on the table for their children.

“They have to think; how do we supplement their families’ income when their husbands are on the breadlines. And you in Berbice know exactly what I’m talking about. (Thousands) were just dismissed, just like that. No thought given to them or their families or children.”