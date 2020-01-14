GTT collaborates with Public Health Ministry to spread awareness on cervical cancer

As Cervical Cancer Awareness Month is being observed worldwide, the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) has collaborated with the Public Health Ministry’s Chronic Disease Unit to bring more awareness, prevention and promote Visual Inspection with Acetic Acid (VIA) screening and treatment.

Pinktober Coordinator at GTT, Diana Gittens explained that this is the first cancer awareness project GTT has pledged its support to for the year, and the company is set to support many more cancer awareness projects throughout the year.

“Too many women have lost their lives because of the late diagnosis of cancer. Not only their families are affected, but the entire nation feels the effect,” Gittens said.

Gittens encouraged all women between ages 21 to 65 to stay on top of their health by getting a regular pap smear or VIA screenings.

“We will continue the chant that early detection saves lives because we want to save and help as many persons in Guyana to fight against cancer,” she stated.

Doctor at the Chronic Disease Unit and Coordinator of the event, Dr Martin Campbell said he is grateful for GTT’s partnership on the project.

He added that the observance is very important because the disease is the second-highest reported cancer in Guyana.

According to the Coordinator of the event, Dr Martin Campbell, the Unit started its VIA screening outreach at Goed Intent Health Centre and will continue this drive at various Health Centres in Regions Three, Four, and Five to conduct screenings throughout the month.

The cervical cancer awareness activities will conclude with a grand health fair on Main Street, Georgetown on February 4, 2020, from 9 am to 3 pm.

Cervical cancer is a type of cancer that occurs in the cells of the cervix – the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina.

There are several types of cancers, however, the two mentioned below are the main ones.

Squamous cell carcinoma – This type of cervical cancer begins in the thin, flat cells (squamous cells) lining the outer part of the cervix, which projects into the vagina. Most cervical cancers are squamous cell carcinomas.

Adenocarcinoma – This type of cervical cancer begins in the column-shaped glandular cells that line the cervical canal.

Sometimes, both types of cells are involved in cervical cancer. Very rarely, cancer occurs in other cells in the cervix.