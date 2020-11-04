Police treating Eccles fire as murder/suicide

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) says it is treating the fire at Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD) which claimed the lives of a husband and wife as a murder/suicide.

Those who perished in the late-night blaze are 35-year-old Cindy Moses and her 34-year-old husband Leeroy King.

Reports are that King had arrived at the Eccles house at around 19:00hrs and his reputed wife was observed opening the gate for him.

Shortly after, one of the neighbours claimed that she heard screams coming from the house and what appeared to be loud explosion before seeing fire coming from the upper flat of the north eastern side of the building.

Both the Police and Fire Service were summoned and the fire was extinguished by the Fire Service.

Ranks then entered the home and observed the bodies of both persons lying on a bed in a bedroom on the north eastern side of the upper flat of the building.

Police said the bodies were burnt beyond recognition and was subsequently escorted to the Lyken Funeral Parlor.

Speaking with this publication at the scene, the dead woman’s brother, Anthony Moses, explained that the couple recently constructed the house, and were expected to take up full residency this weekend.

He added that he spoke with his now dead sister hours before the tragic incident. He described his sister as very private and said he could not tell if the couple had had previous fights.

Further, the brother posited that he received a call from a cousin who informed him that the couple’s house was on fire and it suspected that they were trapped inside.

The couple had been together for the past two years. The husband is the father of three from a previous relationship and he operated a barber shop in Diamond, EBD. Moses, on the other hand, operated a saloon and a printery, also located in Diamond.