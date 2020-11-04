Car bursts into flames after crashing into truck at Montrose

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding an accident which occurred along the Montrose Public Road, resulting in the fiery destruction of two trucks and a motorcar as well as the hospitalisation of a pedal cyclist.

The incident occurred at around 06:05hrs this morning at Montrose, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Reports are that motorcar PTT 9975, which was being driven by 36-year-old Imran Khan, was proceeding west along the southern side of the southern carriageway.

A 66-year-old pedal cyclist identified as Deokumar Parbo was proceeding in the same direction when he suddenly swerved onto the roadway, into the path of the motorcar, in a bid to avoid a pool of water.

In an effort to avoid a collision, the driver of the motorcar applied brakes, however, the vehicle still collided with the cyclist, causing him to fall on the road where he sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, the driver lost control of the car and then crashed into a parked lorry on the southern side of the parapet.

The car then burst into flames, destroying two parked lorries in the process.

The cyclist was picked up in a conscious state and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he is undergoing medical treatment.

The driver is presently in police custody assisting with the investigation.