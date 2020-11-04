Ozone Day winners presented with Tablets

Seven children who emerged as winners in the Ozone Day Comprehension Trivia and Radio Quiz held in September and October 2020, respectively, were presented with Tablets in a simple handover ceremony.

The ceremony was held on October 22, 2020 in the EPA’s Boardroom. The winners were encouraged to do their parts to ensure the continued healing of the ozone layer.

These activities were made possible through collaboration between the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Ministry of Agriculture, Hydrometerological Department, National Ozone Action Unit (NOAU).

World Ozone Day was held under the theme “OZONE FOR LIFE- 35 Years of Ozone Layer Protection”.

The National Ozone Action Unit (NOAU) within the Hydrometerological Department, is responsible for implementing the Montreal Protocol on substances that deplete the ozone layer.