Police Constable disappears after leaving home for work

Police Constable Quincy Lewis, who is attached to the Agricola Outpost, disappeared without a trace on June 19, 2020, after leaving home for work.

The police rank would have visited his home on the day in question to uplift a few pieces of clothes since he was supposed to be inline.

However, after collecting the items, he boarded motor car PTT 7541 and left his Lot 4315 West Minster, West Bank Demerara (WBD), home and was not heard from or seen since.

When contacted, his brother, Revon Jordon, told INews that the family only became aware that Lewis is missing after the owner of the car came looking for him at their home.

“We were under the impression that he was inline… when he is inline, we do not hear from him so, not hearing from him for a few days was not strange…It was until the owner of the car came looking for him, we knew that he was missing.”

The brother noted that Lewis is very responsible and would not leave “out of the blues without telling us. He has never done it before, and I don’t think he would now… something is definitely wrong.”

He said the police promised to review the CCTV recordings collected from various points but more importantly, the Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB) to determine if the car crossed.

At this time, he noted that the family is in distress and is asking anyone with information about the whereabouts of Lewis to make contact with them on telephone numbers 677-6547, 680-1436 or the nearest police station.